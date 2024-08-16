Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Felicitates Indian Army Sportspersons Who Represented India at Paris Olympics 2024

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) felicitated Indian Army sportspersons for their remarkable accomplishments at the Paris Olympics 2024. The ceremony was held at South Block and was not just an occasion to celebrate the achievements but also to acknowledge the pivotal role the Indian Army has played in nurturing sporting talent in the nation.

The Indian contingent clinched a total of six medals (one silver and five bronze) at the Paris Olympics, with Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra of the Indian Army winning the only silver medal in Javelin for India. This exemplary performance has etched itself as one of the most remarkable displays of the Indian Army at the Olympic Games. Major highlights of the performance by Indian Army Personnel are as under: –

Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, VSM in Athletics (Javelin) – Silver Medal.

Sub Bommandevara Dhiraj in Archery (Recurve) – 4th Position.

As India prepares to bid for the hosting of 2036 International Olympics, the Indian Army has been playing a pivotal role in fostering Olympic excellence. In a significant move, the Indian Army established its Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) in 2001, dedicated to identifying and nurturing sporting talent. To further empower the youth and propel them towards global excellence, the Indian Army has set up two Girls Sports Companies and 18 Boys Sports Companies. These initiatives aim to provide a platform for young athletes to hone their skills, build their confidence, and compete at the highest level. The major landmarks and contributions of the Indian Army in its past two-decade Olympic journey are as follows: –

2004 Athens: One Silver Medal (Col RVS Rathore – Shooting).

2012 London: One Silver Medal. (Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Vijay Kumar- Shooting).

2020 Tokyo: One Gold Medal (Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra – Javelin)

2024 Paris: One Silver Medal (Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra Javelin)

During Paris Olympics, Indian Army’s representation in the Indian contingent was 11.11% (13/117). The Indian Army sportspersons contributed 16.66% towards overall medal tally including the highest medal earned (Silver). Indian Army’s representation in Men’s events was 18.2% (12/66) and Paris 2024 Olympics saw Indian Army fielding its first Women sportsperson, Hav Jaismine in Boxing. During Asian Games 2023 also, Indian Army’s athletes bagged 20 medals – 03 Gold, 07 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

The COAS expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army’s sportspersons. Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolise the core values of the Indian Army. Their achievements have not only brought accolades but have also inspired countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports. The Indian Army stands as a pillar of strength, valour, and discipline for the nation. Beyond its primary mission of defending our borders, the Army consistently demonstrates its commitment to various socio-cultural engagements, including sports, contributing holistically to nation-building. The COAS expressed confidence that the Indian Army sportspersons would continue their quest for excellence and achieve greater heights in the coming days.