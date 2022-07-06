Arjun Ram Meghwal Reviews Preparedness of various Ministries in wake of ensuing Monsoon Session of Parliament

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal chaired a meeting of Secretaries and Senior Officers of various Ministries/Departments to assess the preparedness of Legislative and other items of Government Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session, 2022 of Parliament. The Monsoon Session, 2022 will provide 18 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Officers from various Ministries/Departments who gave their inputs on the business being proposed by their Administrative Ministry.

As a preparatory work for this meeting, Officers of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs held a meeting on 04.07.2022 with Officers of Legislative Department to review the Legislative and other items proposed by various Ministries/Departments.