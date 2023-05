New Delhi: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as the Law Minister. Rijijiu assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju. The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju: Rashtrapati Bhawan