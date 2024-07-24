Arjun Ram Meghwal lauds this year’s budget as a “whole of Government” approach with holistic focus

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice & MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded this year’s budget as a “whole of Government” approach with holistic focus, while inaugurating a webinar on ‘Budgetary Schemes for 2024–25: Strengthening Justice Delivery – Strengthening India’.

Shri Meghwal underlined the four focal points of discussion viz. Judicial Infrastructure, DISHA, e-Courts projects and Fast Track Special Courts Scheme. He further stated that this year’s full budget has to be seen from a perspective of direct and indirect involvement of Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Minister said that this year’s budget is going to provide impetus and growth to the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry and today’s webinar will also reflect on how to chart out and accomplish ongoing and new projects. He emphasised that the Budget has to be seen in the light of Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming at everyone getting justice in a timely manner.

Secretary (Justice), Shri Raj Kumar Goyal delivered the welcome address and highlighted that the webinar is inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision on Budgetary Schemes for 2024–25 and the idea of ‘Strengthening Justice Delivery – Strengthening India’, as the primary objective of a day long programme, organised by Department of Justice.

The webinar highlighted the outreach activities of various on-going projects of the Department of Justice. It had four breakout sessions deliberating on the best practices, judicial insights, and procedural innovations to inspire and ensure better access to justice for all across the nation. The sessions were themed as Judicial Infrastructure Opportunities and Challenges; Accelerating Justice: Effective Implementation of Fast Track Special Courts Scheme for expeditious disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases; Designative Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA); and e-Courts – Revolutionizing Judicial System.