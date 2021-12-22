Arjun Munda will launch a pictorial chronicle on Van Dhan programme and 14 Honey Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, will launch the “Trifed Van Dhan- A Chronicle of Tribal Grit & Enterprise’on 23rd December in New Delhi. Shri Arjun Munda will also be launching the formation of 14 Honey Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and a MIS Portal for Minimum Support Price for Minor Forest Produces.On the occasion Shri Arjun Munda will also launch a communication campaign called “SAMVAAD” along with Nine promotional videos for promoting TRIBES INDIA and Van Dhan products.

TRIFED has documented the work done for the promotion of tribal enterprises in the country as well as the achievements of tribal entrepreneurs under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana in the form of a Chronicle. This pictorial Chronicle captures the underlying idea of the scheme, details of what has been done, what is being done and the way forward which can be of assistance to the persons administering the scheme in future.

TRIFED has been associated with UNICEF since last 3 years. TRIFED have been spreading messages for the awareness generation in the tribal areas all over the country with respect to corona and Covid-19. Under the Teekakaran Abhiyan, 12 Crore plus vaccination has been done through this initiative. Now TRIFED & UNICEF are going to work jointly on a communication campaign called “SAMVAAD” to reach the tribal hamlets through radio and other electronic media. The purpose is to have a communication, monitoring and feedback mechanism for all the socially useful work undertaken which leads to some measurable outcome including the Van Dhan programme.

Nine promotional videos have been prepared by National Film Development Corporation for TRIFED for promoting TRIBES INDIA and Van Dhan products in the country, which will also be launched tomorrow .

TRIFED is an implementing agency of the Ministry of Agriculture for undertaking the work of formation of 14 Honey Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in States of Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat. Cluster Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) have been finalised for these 14 Honey Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), who would be instrumental in community mobilization, baseline survey, cluster finalization, value chain study, formation of groups and registration of 14 Honey FPOs. This would provide gainful employment to 5,000 tribals in 7 States, setting up an example for others to follow.