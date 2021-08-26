Arjun Munda to go on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh tomorrow to review on-ground implementation of initiatives for empowerment of tribals

New Delhi : The Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, will embark on a 2-day visit to the State of Chhattisgarh on Friday, August 27, 2021 to review the progress of the implementation of the programmes being put in place for the empowerment of the tribals, such as MFP, VDVK and TRIFOOD. He will be accompanied by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and senior officials of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED.

During the two day visit, Shri Munda will hold review meeting with State officials in Raipur, post which he will travel to Bastar district and visit the ongoing TRIFOOD food park coming up in Jagdalpur. He will also interact with the tribal beneficiaries directly and also recognise some of their outstanding achievements at a Van Dhan Natural Awards ceremony. Shri Arjun Munda will also visit the Dhuragaon VDVKC along with the district administration officials and interact with the tribal beneficiaries, both forest gatherers and artisans,

During the visit, the Union Tribal affairs Minister will review and assess the ground level implementation, challenges and progress of these tribal development schemes in person. The ultimate aim of these programmes across the country is to effect a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country and progress towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.