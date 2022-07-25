Arjun Munda participates in a cultural program presented by tribal artists from six states

New Delhi : Tribal dance troupes from six different states of India performed in honour of 15th President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at the National Tribal Research Institute, New Delhi in the presence of Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries.

On the occasion, a welcome song and colourful dances were presented by the tribal artists. Jharkhand group performed Santhali folk dance , Kunti group performed Mundari folk dance, Orissa group performed Adwasi Santhali Kalash Folk Dance, Howrah,West Bengal group performed Santari Lakchar Anech dance, and Chhattisgarh group performed Panthi dance.

In his address on the occasion, Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda praised the artists coming from many states for their outstanding dance performances. Further, Shri Arjun Munda said that today is a historic day as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji belonging to the tribal society has become the President of the country .

In his address, Shri Mahendra Pandey appreciated the dance performance of all the artists. He said “The daughter of India, who hails from the world of water-land-forest , has today become the President of the country and this new history has been made in the Amrit kaal for the country. He also added that it is a clear indicator of the new thinking of the present government which is giving shape to a progressive India.