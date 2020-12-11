Arjun Munda Meets M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to Explore Convergences to Drive Tribal Empowerment

New Delhi: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda had a meeting with Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday to explore convergences to drive tribal empowerment. Managing Director, TRIFED Shri Pravir Krishna was also present in the meeting. As a part of its continuing, ongoing efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of the tribals and work towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairsis exploring convergences and partnerships with government departments and like-minded organizations to create synergies together.

During this meeting, several aspects of collaboration were discussed with the aim of moving towards tribal livelihood development while harnessing the common strengths and expertise to the maximum benefit. The key initiatives that came up during the discussion included promoting tribal development entrepreneurship programmes through VanDhanKendras, TRIFOOD in Jharkhand for locally available produces like Ratanjot,(a natural root that is used to treat varicose veins, bed sores, ulcers, and diarrhea), tomato, sericulture etc. and also setting up of Tribes India outlets in Corporation Owned Corporation Operated (COCO)premisesof the PSUsunder Ministry of Petroleumand Natural Gas.

During the meeting, Shri Arjun Munda also gifted a set of beautiful handcrafted Tribes India masks to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, who acknowledged the gift and mentioned that he was delighted with this gift and that these handcrafted masks should reach each and every Indian as a part of the “ Be Vocal for Local Campaign!

Taking tribal welfare and development to the next logical phase, TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning convergences with various Ministries and Departments and expert institutions such as Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), DMF, ICAR Ministry of AYUSH with the aim of improving sustainable livelihoods and income opportunities for these tribals. The scope of convergences will range across different aspects of development. TRIFED plans to expand the Skills Development and Micro entrepreneurship programme, together with the Tribal Livelihoods program. It is planned to be an umbrella initiative riding on national level initiatives such as “AtmaNirbharAbhiyan”, “Go Vocal for Local” and other programs of Ministries.With the successful implementation of this collaborationand many more upcoming convergences, TRIFEDhopes to help tribals in generating income and livelihoods which should then result in a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

