Arjun Kapoor features in toothsi’s latest campaign ‘You’re Lucky, There’s toothsi’

Chennai : India’s leading at-home smile makeover service, toothsi, teams up with actor Arjun Kapoor, for their latest campaign on Clear Aligners. toothsi is leveraging the campaign to enlighten young Indian customers about how fortunate they are to have the choice of using clear aligners instead of conventional metal braces. The advertisement, titled ‘You’re lucky, there’s toothsi,’ portrays Arjun Kapoor voicing his dissatisfaction with having to wear the inconvenient metal braces as a youngster, which lead to a bunch of insecurities and self-esteem issues in his teenage life.

The campaign takes an innovative and out-of-box approach, which is currently attracting a lot of buzz in the advertising business. It is unusual for a renowned celebrity to disclose his or her vulnerabilities and insecurities to their viewers, and it is precisely this element that makes Arjun Kapoor’s commercial realistic. The audiences were flabbergasted to witness the calm and composed actor lose his temper and cause a fuss on set and the footage instantly made rounds on social media sites. In the commercial, Arjun Kapoor recounts how metal retainers made his childhood days agonizing, and how it would have been a piece of cake if he had the option of using toothsi’s clear aligners instead.

Commenting on the campaign with actor Arjun Kapoor, toothsi Co-Founder and CEO – Dr. Arpi Mehta said in a statement, “With this campaign, the role of toothsi is much more significant than ever. Bracket tightening, wire replacements, and orthodontic appointments aren’t something that today’s youngsters look forward to. Nevertheless, with the arrival of toothsi’s smile makeover, straightening their teeth has gone from a dreaded necessity to a form of self-care. Since the foundation of toothsi, we have worked diligently to eliminate the problems surrounding conventional braces and offer customers with a solution that is contemporary, hassle-free, and more appealing to a wider audience while offering services in the comfort of their own homes. toothsi is committed to delivering a best-in-class blend of orthodontics and technology that will dismantle the traditional concept of braces.“

toothsi’s team of over 1000 specialists has designed and customised over 45,000 smile plans till date. By the end of 2021, toothsi expects to design 50,000 smile makeover plans, extending its outstanding development trajectory. Following their Series A and Series B fundraising rounds of $5 million and $20 million, respectively, the firm is now seeking to widen its geographic footprint across the country in order to achieve more stunning smile makeovers. The brand is currently present across 11 cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.