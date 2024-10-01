Business

Arjas Steel Private  Limited  gives Rs 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh  CM Relief Fund 

Arjas Steel Private  Limited, an integrated  speciality steel plant located at Tadipatri Town  Anantapur District,   gives Rs 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh  CM Relief Fund 

Arjas Steel Private  Limited  MD Mr. Sridhar Krishnamoorthy and Arjas Steel officials  handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore  to Andhra Pradesh  CM Shri  Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu  on Monday at  AP Secretariat Amaravati towards flood relief fund in the state.

Arjas Steel Private Limited  MD also appraised the Honorable AP  Chief Minister about the company’s development over the last few years, recent investments done and driving jobs and skill development in Tadipatri and Anantapur district.

