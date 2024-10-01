Arjas Steel Private  Limited  gives Rs 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh  CM Relief Fund 

Arjas Steel Private Limited, an integrated speciality steel plant located at Tadipatri Town Anantapur District, gives Rs 1 crore towards Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund

Arjas Steel Private Limited MD Mr. Sridhar Krishnamoorthy and Arjas Steel officials handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu on Monday at AP Secretariat Amaravati towards flood relief fund in the state.

Arjas Steel Private Limited MD also appraised the Honorable AP Chief Minister about the company’s development over the last few years, recent investments done and driving jobs and skill development in Tadipatri and Anantapur district.