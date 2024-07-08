Arindam Sinha assumes charge as RED(ER-II) NTPC

New Delhi: Arindam Sinha assumed charge as Regional Executive Director, NTPC (Eastern Region -II ) Headquarter on 5th July 2024.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur. Shri Arindam Sinha joined the services of NTPC in 1988. He served in various capacities in Operation and Maintenance areas in NTPC Stations at Farakka , Sipat, Kudgi, Talcher Thermal and Kahalgoan.

Shri Arindam Sinha was the Head of project at NTPC Kahalgoan. Prior to the present assignment he was Executive Director, Corporate Operation Services.

Shri Arindam Sinha took over from Shri Sudip Nag, Regional Executive Director, NTPC ( Eastern Region -I ) who was holding additional charge since 1st January 2024.

Shri Arindam Sinha has vast experience of 36 years in the Power Sector and has underwent MDI Gurgaon, Foreign Module training in France, Germany and Italy.