Argentina lifts FIFA World Cup Football title for the third time, after beating defending Champion #France 4-2 on penalties following dramatic 3-3 draw in extra time in one of the most thrilling finals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Argentina on becoming the FIFA World Cup champion saying they have played brilliantly through the tournament. He said this will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches. Mr Modi added that millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Lionel Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory.

The Prime Minister also congratulated France for a spirited performance at the World Cup and said they delighted football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated team Argentina for lifting the FIFA World Cup. He said his reverence to Team France as well who came close but finished worthy runners-up. The Minister added that both teams put on a show for the entire globe and entertained one and all with their electrifying performance.