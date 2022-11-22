Are the women really safe in a society which we term as women empowered? Asks the movie ‘Nanu Kusuma‘

New Delhi : When we describe a society as women empowered, does it really mean that the women are safe from all the dangers lurking behind them? Has it been truly been implemented on ground. Have we achieved the dream of Mahatma Gandhiji’s concept of Ramarajya where safety and security are inclusive? These are some of the thought provoking questions posed by the Kannada movie ‘Nanu Kusuma’ (I am Kusuma).

Director Krishnegowda, while interacting with the media and festival delegates at the ‘Table talk’ session organised by PIB on the side-lines of the IFFI 53 said ‘Nanu Kusuma’ mirrors the reality of our patriarchal society where injustice is meted out to women even after having stringent laws.

The film is based on a short story written by Kannada author Dr Besagarahalli Ramanna, who penned the book taking cues from a real life incident. “Women empowerment and women safety form the core of this film. My penchant is to make movies on subjects which could pass on a message to the society,” the Director said.

Nanu Kusuma is the story of Kusuma, who is the daughter of loving and caring father who has high ambitions for her daughter. But fate had some other plans and her father passes away after meeting with an accident throwing her life into chaos. Kusuma, who aspired to become a doctor drops out of medical school due to financial crisis. She gets her father’s government job on compensatory grounds. But life for Kusuma takes a dramatic turn when she is sexually assaulted.

Sharing how daunting a task was portraying Kusuma, actor Greeshma Sridhar said the process had been disturbing and exhausting for continually being in that state of mind. “It is the story of women who are constantly being pushed into corners and who finds themselves encircled by problems without doing any wrong,” and added, “It is heart breaking to say that there was no dearth of material on this particular subject which made it all the more difficult to come to terms with.”

The movie was screened under Indian Panorama Feature Films section. It is also competing for ICFT- UNESCO Gandhi Medal along with other 8 films, which is IFFI’s annual slate of international and Indian fiction feature films that reflect the ideals of UNESCO.