ARCI signs know-how transfer Agreement with Allox Minerals for battery-grade Cathode Material technology

New Delhi : A new indigenous technology for the production of cathode material for Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs) may soon make such batteries for electric vehicles cheaper. The cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs, and India is heavily dependent on the import of these materials.

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an Autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, has developed indigenous technology for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs) at its Centre for Nanomaterials. ARCI and Allox Minerals, a Hyderabad based company, signed an Agreement for Know-How Transfer on August 12, 2021.

Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chairman, ARCI Governing Council, emphasised on the importance of having a synergy among various organizations having complementary capabilities. Accordingly, R & D Institutions, Industry and the Government need to work together to nurture and develop EV mobility in India. He congratulated ARCI and Allox Minerals for taking the technology forward and contributing to Nation’s self-reliance in technologies for the EV domain.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, Industries & Commerce Department, ITE & C Department, spoke about the tremendous importance that Govt. of Telangana is attributing towards creating a favourable ecosystem for EV mobility through Telangana’s EV policy and infrastructural initiatives to make EVs more affordable and suitable in the Indian context and extended his support to ARCI and Allox Minerals in this regard.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary (AI Division), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India, Members of ARCI Governing Council, appreciated ARCI for being one of the leaders among DST institutions in Translational research and innovation and congratulated Allox Minerals for being the first recipient of this very important technology.

Dr Tata Narasinga Rao, Director (Additional Charge), ARCI stated that the cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs, and as India is heavily dependent on import of these materials, it became essential to indigenously develop a technology for the manufacture of electrode materials and support industrial organizations in LIB technology.

Shri. Rajiv Reddy, Director M/s. Allox Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, mentioned that his company is proud to be associated with ARCI and is looking forward to successfully commercialising LFP technology. He expressed his gratitude to team ARCI for letting them be a part of this journey.

Dr G. Malsur, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation, Shri S.K. Sharma, Additional Director, Electronics and EV Wing, Govt. of Telangana, Mr Rajiv Reddy and Mr Mourya Sunkavalli, both the Directors of Allox Minerals Pvt. Ltd, Dr R. Gopalan, Regional Director, ARCI-Chennai, Dr Roy Johnson, Associate Director, ARCI and Dr R. Vijay, Head, Centre for Nanomaterials, also graced the occasion.

The technology, which is in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ or ‘Self-Reliant India Mission’, was developed under the Technical Research Centre (TRC) on Alternative Energy Materials and Systems and the know-how for the technology is available for transfer on a non-exclusive basis.