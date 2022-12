New Delhi : As India takes over the presidency of the prestigious G20 from Dec 1, Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture illuminated 100 monuments with G20 logo across India from 1st December to 7th December.

Humayun Tomb, New Delhi

Red Fort, New Delhi

Purana Qila, New Delhi

Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

Shankaracharya Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

Ramappa Temple, Telangana

Nagda Temple, Rajasthan

Sree Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, Karnataka

Nalanda Mahavihara , Bihar