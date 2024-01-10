ArcelorMittal Unveils Ambitious Plan to Build World’s Largest Steel Plant

The factory at Hazira in Gujarat will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum

Announcement made at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Kolkata : ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, is set to achieve a historic milestone with the announcement of the construction of the world’s single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat. This was announced by Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, during his keynote address at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The The company is presently engaged in an ongoing expansion project of its Hazira facility, when completed in 2029, will boast an unprecedented capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum, solidifying ArcelorMittal’s position as one of the largest single-location integrated steel plants globally. The announcement comes as part of the company’s commitment to contributing significantly to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat journey.

During the event Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman, ArcelorMittal said, “Steel is one of the primary contributors to any nation’s journey towards self-reliance. At the heart of Atmanirbharta, is steel which supports a range of applications across sectors such as infrastructure, urbanisation, renewables, automotive including electric vehicles, defence, and railways. By bringing the best of global technology, we are developing high end products which helps steel consumers across MSMEs to start-ups to become competitive.”

He further added “Gujarat welcomed ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India four years ago, and with the support of the Gujarat government, we are confident in completing the entire Hazira site by 2029. Our commitment extends beyond steel, with investments in emerging sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen. ”

The announcement marks a significant stride towards bolstering India’s steel production capacity and supporting the nation’s economic growth.