Bhubaneswar: Steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to set up a 12 MT integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district with an investment of ₹ 50000 crore, signs MoU with Odisha Govt in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik and LN Mittal .

Executive chairman of ArcelorMittal L N Mittal Today meets CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas and discusses about development of steel sector in Odisha and proposed project of the company .