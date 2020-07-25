ArcelorMittal starts Thakurani iron ore block operations

Keonjhar: The ArcelorMittal India has commenced operations at the Thakurani iron ore block in Keonjhar district.

This was announced by the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, which is a 60:40% joint venture between LN Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation. Thakurani block has an estimated reserve of around 179 MT and would meet up to 75% of current requirement of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) for its manufacturing facilities in Odisha. The AMNS India owns a 6-MT-per-annum pellet plant in Paradip.

In February 2020, the AMIPL was selected as the preferred bidder for the Thakurani iron ore mine licence following an auction process conducted by the State Government.

