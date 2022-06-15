ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s Odisha operations boosts local employment prospects in the state

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, announces that more than 92% per cent of its workforce in its plants in the state of Odisha are from the local population. The company’s efforts to recruit and retain local people illustrates AM/NS India’s commitment to creating long-term employment and economic value in the state.

AM/NS India’s Odisha plant operations currently employ a total of 2371 people across both permanent and contract categories. At present locals make up 92 per cent of unskilled or semiskilled workers, 98 per cent of skilled workers and 79 per cent in supervisor or managerial roles. This far surpasses the Government of Odisha’s mandate for companies to employ 90%, 60% and 30% in these three categories respectively.

In Odisha, AM/NS India’s manufacturing operations include a 12 MTPA pellet plant and a 30×2 MW power plant at Paradeep, a 9 MTPA Beneficiation Plant at Dabuna in Keonjhar, with a 253 km dedicated Slurry Pipeline from Dabuna to Paradeep.

“Giving employment opportunity to local talents is crucial to and a priority for our business in Odisha. AM/NS India is keen to expand its footprint in the state and stands committed to play an active role in investing in Odisha’s growth and the wellbeing of its citizens”, says Suresha G, Executive Director, AM/NS India, Odisha Facility.