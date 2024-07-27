ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India receives the coveted Odisha CSR Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers, has been conferred with the prestigious ASSOCHAM Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Awards 2024 in the category of Community Impact (Cross-Sector Collaboration) for its exemplary work making significant positive impacts on local communities through its CSR initiatives. AM/NS India won this prestigious award for its innovative and high impact projects for community development, infrastructure enhancement, and support for local economies across its operational areas in Odisha.

Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble Minister of State (Ind. Charge), Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Govt. of Odisha presented the award to Shri T S Shanbhogue, Head – Greenfield Project, EC & FC, Odisha, AM/NS India and Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India in a function organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in Bhubaneswar on July 26, 2024.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu also participated in a panel discussion on “Driving Sustainable Growth: Innovative Strategies for CSR in Odisha,” where he delivered a keynote address on innovative CSR strategies that can drive sustainable growth, foster meaningful, and long-lasting community impact in the region. He highlighted AM/NS India’s commitment to advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring equitable access for the marginalized populations through its CSR initiatives.