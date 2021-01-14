ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India performs Bhoomi Pujan in Paradeep for an upcoming township

Bhubaneshwar: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), an integrated flat carbon steel manufacturing company, recently concluded the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking) ceremony for the construction of a township at Chakradharpur village in Paradeep, Odisha. The puja was performed in the presence of Project Affected People (PAP) and distinguished members of the locality along with company officials.

Mithilesh Thakur, VP, Head-Land Matters & Boundary Management of Odisha Asset, AM/NS India performed the rituals for the Bhoomi Pujan. The event was graced by the presence of Grammya Surakshya Samiti along with villagers who wholeheartedly supported the company in performing the Bhoomi Pujan. Approximately 100 locals from Chakradharpur village were a part of the ceremony and felicitated Mithilesh Thakur, who over the years engaged with villagers, heard their voices and resolved their issues. All government-mandated COVID protocols were strictly adhered to during the occasion.

The new township is proposed to be built on 7.9 acres of land and will provide accommodation to employees of AM/NS India. The completion of the township is expected by 2022.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion of the Bhoomi Pujan, T S Shanbhogue, Executive Director -Odisha Facilities at AM/NS India said, “AM/NS India is committed to following the provisions of the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) Policy 2006 of Govt. of Odisha. With the co-operation and support of all involved stakeholders, the company had been able to commission 6 MTPA pellet plant and plans are afoot to expand it to 12 MTPA creating opportunities for peripheral development.”

Commitment towards the socio-economic development of local communities, education, healthcare, livelihood, and environment across Odisha tops the priority list for AM/NS India, which has recently celebrated its First Anniversary. The company’s ongoing efforts and CSR initiatives cover nearly 200 villages, touching the lives of more than one million people across India.

