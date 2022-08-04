ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India announces Principal Team Sponsorship of Odisha Juggernauts in Ultimate Kho Kho League

Bhubaneswar : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers – today announced an agreement with Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC), a state government body, to become Principal Team Sponsor of the Odisha Juggernauts.

The state’s Kho Kho franchise Odisha Juggernauts will participate in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League, a national tournament that commences on 14th August 2022 in Pune, Maharashtra.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Shingo Nakamura, Deputy Director, HR & Administration, AM/NS India; and Mr. Ranjit Parida, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of Odisha, as well as Director of OSDPC.

India’s first-ever professional Kho Kho League has been launched with an objective to modernise and popularise the game, one of the oldest forms of outdoor sport in India. The league aims to promote Kho Kho as an ancient sport and give its best players prospects for professional careers. The introduction of professional league also comes amid a resurgence of Kho Kho across South Asia and further afield, in countries such as England and South Africa.

AM/NS India’s sponsorship of the Odisha Juggernauts is an extension of its support and commitment to advance sporting excellence in Odisha and India. In 2021, AM/NS India was the Official Partner of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup tournament, hosted by Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

On the partnership, Mr. R VINEEL KRISHNA, SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF SPORTS AND YOUTH SERVICES, GOVERNMENT OF ODISHA; AND CHAIRMAN, OSDPC, said, “The Odisha Government has taken up the development of sports as a key thrust area and there have been some remarkable achievements in terms of infrastructure development, hosting of events, and sponsoring sports and sportspersons. Our players have also been performing exceptionally well at the national level in indigenous sports like Kho Kho and we are committed to further develop and promote such sports which can attract rural talent. We are very excited for the first edition of Ultimate Kho Kho, our Team Odisha Juggernauts and AM/NS India’s association in our endeavour. We believe that people of Odisha can look forward to an exciting and thrilling tournament over the next couple of weeks.”

Mr. SHINGO NAKAMURA, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, HR & ADMINISTRATION, ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS INDIA), said, “AM/NS India believes that sport is a fundamental and integral part of society. We are proud to partner with the Government of Odisha in its maiden venture into professional Kho Kho and are confident that this new national league will go a long way in growing interest and participation in the sport across India and the state of Odisha, especially among young people. We wish the Odisha Juggernauts the very best and look forward to cheering them on.”