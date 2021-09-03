Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India commissions second 6 million tonne pellet plant in Odisha

Paradeep : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, today announced the commissioning of a second 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at the port city of Paradeep in Odisha. The plantdoubles production capacity at AM/NS India’s Paradeep complex to 12 million tonnes, making it the largest single-location pelletization complex in India and taking AM/NS India’s national pelletization capacity to 20 MTPA.

MR. DILIP OOMMEN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Indiasaid: “The commissioning of our second pellet plant at Paradeep is an important milestone for AM/NS India, allowing us to contribute meaningfully to India’s aim of achieving domestic steel production capacity of 300 MT in the coming decade. Our ability to make the plant operational despite the challenges of the past 18 months is a testament to the commitment of our teams at Paradeep and across the country, working in partnership with the Odisha government, which continues to make strides with its‘Invest Odisha’ ambition for the resource-rich state. AM/ NS India will continue investing in Odisha, a promising hub for Indian steel production, and we are currently progressing plans for a greenfield steel plant in Odisha.”

MR. WIM VAN GERVEN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, AM/NS INDIA said: “Paradeep’s pellet plant II coming on stream significantly advances our capacity to produce superior quality direct reduced iron grade pellets for domestic steel production. It also supports AM/NS India’s longer-term plans to grow its national steel production up to 30 MTPA.”

AM/NS India’s national pellet production operations comprise 12 MTPA at Paradeep and 8 MTPA at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Paradeep’s pellet plant II was commissioned by Mr. Wim Van Gerven, along with Mr. G Suresha, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, Mr. T.S. Shanbhogue, Executive Director, Strategic Projects,Mr. USR Raju, Head – Pellet Plant Operations, and Mr. P K Mohanty, Head- HR, IR and Administration, Odisha.