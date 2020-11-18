APSEZ wins National Water Award for CSR efforts

Bhadrak: In a virtual ceremony, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd, Mundra, Kutch, was awarded second prize in the category of Best Industry for CSR Activity at the 2nd National Water Awards. The award was given by Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Hon’ble Minister of State for Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. It recognizes the numerous water conservation activities carried out by APSEZ as a part of their CSR activities.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rakshit Shah, Executive Director, APSEZ, Mundra, Kutch, Gujarat, said, “We are extremely glad to receive this award as it is testament to our commitment and dedication towards water conservation.” The National Water Awards are held by the Government of India – Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The CSR activities of APSEZ are implemented by Adani Foundation. In the water-scarce and drought-prone Kutch district of Gujarat, people rely on groundwater and piped water for drinking purposes. This water has a high level of TDS (3500-5000 reduced to 2400-3900 mg/l) which causes bone and kidney diseases amongst the residents of the region. To address this issue, 18 check dams are constructed till date, benefitting an area of 637 Hac and ensuring water supply of 17.82 MCFT. Further, 44 ponds have been deepened, benefitting an area of 320 Acre by increasing the storage capacity by 23.67 MCFT. 54 homes have been equipped to harvest rainwater with a storage tank capacity of 10,000 L, 75 bore-wells and 31 abundant wells have been recharged. More than 800 farmers have been able to use this water to implement drip irrigation on 1958 Hac of farmland.

About Adani Foundation

Established in 1996, Adani Foundation today has widespread operations in 18 states that include 2315 villages and towns across the country with a team of professionals who work with an approach that embodies innovation, people participation and collaboration.

Touching the lives of more than 3.4 million people and passionately working towards creating social capital with focus on four core areas – Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development and Infrastructure Development, Adani Foundation acts towards inclusive growth and sustainable development of the rural and urban communities, in turn contributing towards nation-building.

