Appreciate priority accorded by UK PM to deepen ties with India: PM Modi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today appreciated the priority accorded by newly-elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom Mr Keir Stramer to broaden and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between both the nations.

Shri Modi met Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Mr David Lammy.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X:

“A pleasure to meet UK FS @DavidLammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM @Keir_Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA.”