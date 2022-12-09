Applications are invited through floating Expression of Interest (EoI) by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and proposals received in response to EoI evaluated based on eligibility in the guidelines for scheme for “Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure”: Prahlad Singh Patel

Applications are invited through floating Expression of Interest (EoI) by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and proposals received in response to EoI are evaluated based on eligibility and assessment criteria enshrined in the guidelines for scheme for “Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure”. This Scheme is implementation since 2008. Approval to eligible proposals is accorded based on merit of the individual proposal as well as funds available under the scheme. Grants-in-aid is released to such approved projects on fulfilling the milestones prescribed under the guidelines.

A total of 72 applications were received in response to the latest EoI dated 21st June 2022 inviting appplicaiton as per the scheme guidelines dated 8th June 2022. The applications were invited from eligible entities i.e. Private Limited Companies, Partnership Firms, Proprietorship Firms, Cooperatives and Public Limited Companies.

Out of 72 received applications, 53 applications were found eligible based on eligibility and assessment criteria. Out of these 53 eligible applications, approval has been accorded to 24 entities. List of such entities is available in public domain on the website of the Ministry (https://www.mofpi.gov.in/sites/default/files/minutespac-cc-27oct-f_1.pdf).

19 proposals have not been found eligible on account of not fulfilling the eligibility criteria specified in the scheme guidelines.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.