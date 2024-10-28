Apple Offers Over ₹8 Crore to Hackers Who Can Breach Apple Intelligence Servers

Apple is set to launch its AI-driven Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1, enhancing Siri, privacy, and on-device AI processing. To ensure security, Apple has expanded its Bug Bounty Program, offering up to $1 million (around ₹8 crore) for uncovering vulnerabilities in its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) platform, which supports AI functionalities.

With three reward tiers, Apple categorizes vulnerabilities by risk:

Accidental Data Disclosure (up to $250,000) targets leaks due to configuration flaws. External Compromise (up to $1 million) rewards for unauthorized access by exploiting user requests. Physical/Internal Access (up to $150,000) covers breaches through internal system points.

Apple provides researchers a Virtual Research Environment (VRE) and PCC’s source code on GitHub to improve transparency and security testing.