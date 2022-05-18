Apparel Made-ups, Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council donates 51 lakhs CSR fund to National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) for skill development and capacity building

New Delhi :Committed to Skill India Mission, Apparel Made-Ups Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMH SSC) donated Rs. 51 lakhs from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) to empower the youth of India with skill training.

The cheque was presented by Shri Premal Udani, Chairman AMH SSC to Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary MSDE, in the presence of Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, COO & Officiating CEO, NSDC and Dr Roopak Vasishtha, CEO AMH SSC. The fund will be utilized in the capacity building of the skilling ecosystem.

Education and skill development are fast emerging as the preferred choice for CSR initiatives in India. By utilising CSR funds in a planned way, companies can not only boost the Skill India Mission but also have a huge impact on skilling India and millions of livelihoods by creating a robust labour market. CSR funds can also contribute towards scaling up skill development initiatives by financially supporting activities across the skill development value chain, capacity building and managerial support.

Lauding the decision of AMHSSC, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, expressed his confidence that such a contribution will help expand the skilling sphere and add new avenues to the list of areas of skill development. He further said that the corporate sector’s support can play a big role in making skill development efforts more inclusive so that the skill divide will be minimized. Companies have resources, infrastructure, machinery, and expertise that can support the endeavour of skill development in the country, he added Shri Rajesh Aggarwal urged more organisations to come forward and get involved in the skill-building activities and help strengthen the Skill India Mission.

Shri Premal Udani, Chairman, AMHSSC, said that given the huge task of achieving the target and maintaining quality and sustainability of the skill development mission being pursued in India, we realised that Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship would be a perfect choice to fulfil our CSR contributions, as they have extensive expertise and a focused vision towards skilling the youth of the country. We realise that industries have a crucial role in impelling lasting economic development of the country and investment by us in skilling the workforce makes a strong business case, he added the further said that MSDE has been instrumental in strengthening the skilling eco-system and we wish to support it in every possible way. We are proud to be aligned to the Skill India Mission as we continue to impart employable skills and knowledge in the apparel, made-ups and home furnishings sectors which has a huge growth potential both in domestic and international markets.

The Apparel, Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMH SSC) has been the single largest Sector Skill Council by securing maximum jobs for the youth of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) scheme of MSDE. Since its inception in December 2013, AMH SSC has developed 45 Qualification Packs for the industry and has been able to certify nearly 12 lakh people in the apparel sector. One of the salient features of the AMH SSC is designing the training programmes based on the industry demands of different segments and ensuring that all successful trainees are certified through an accredited assessment agency.