Apollo has the ability to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines a day

Apollo secures cold chain to manage the safety of 300 million doses per annum

10000 Apollo professionals to train in safe vaccination Protocols

New Delhi, October 15, 2020: In an effort to support the Government’s valiant battle against COVID-19, Apollo Hospitals announced that it is prepared to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines daily. The group will leverage its robust pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use it’s 70 hospitals, 400+ clinics, 500 corporate health centers, 4000 pharmacies alongside their omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24|7 to ensure massive administration capacity of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 30 per cent of India is roughly 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy, which can then guarantee safe and widespread reach of the vaccine, if required. More than ten thousand Apollo employees are undergoing required training and will be stationed at Apollo centers to administer the vaccine.

Ms. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals said,” As the entire country awaits a vaccine for the deadly infectious disease, one of the major challenges will be around safe and orderly delivery of doses, for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, especially the vulnerable. We are happy to share that, Apollo Hospitals have been, strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for upto 1 million doses per day. As the largest and most trusted integrated healthcare network in the country, we believe that it is our duty and responsibility to actively participate in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and make India safe and healthy. Till date we have tested over 2,50,000 and have treated over 75,000 patients. Going forward it will be our privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of people get the vaccine, quickly and safely as it becomes available. We are proud that Indian manufacturers will make most of the world’s supply of vaccine, and as healthcare service providers we will ensure the safest and most comprehensive delivery.”

Technology will play a large role in ensuring that all citizens have access to the vaccine and how it will be administered and prioritized, Apollo Hospitals was among the first healthcare providers to start working with the National Digital Health Mission. Additionally, Apollo 24|7 will host a dedicated platform for all the information related to the COVID-19 vaccine (http://bit.ly/CovidVaccineTracker). Users will be able to register themselves on Apollo 24|7 and keep them abreast with the latest update around vaccine development. The platform will generate a unique number for every user registering on the platform and ensure interoperability

with the NDHM effort. Through the portal, users will be receiving constant updates about the vaccines.

