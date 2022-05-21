Apollo Cancer Centre, Bhubaneswar, conducts its first da Vinci robotic colorectal surgery in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Frontrunner in introducing unparalleled advanced technological expertise, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), ranked as the best private cancer hospital in India and one of the best in the world, held Odisha’s first Da Vinci Robotic Colorectal Surgery in Bhubaneshwar. The first-ever da Vinci robotic Abdominoperineal Resection (APR) surgery was performed by Dr. Salil Kumar Parida, Senior Consultant – Surgical GI & Robotic Surgeon and Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Senior Consultant -Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centres. The discussion on Odisha’s first live surgery showcased specialized expertise by Apollo’s experienced surgeons who have changed the paradigm of the healthcare industry in robotic surgery.

The da Vinci system translates the surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real-time, bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure. This technique delivers highly magnified 3D high-definition views of the surgical area thus allowing the surgeons to perform complex surgeries through minor incisions.

The APR was performed by a team of surgeons— Dr. Salil Kumar Parida and Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, who is credited with the highest robotic colorectal surgeries in India. The patient was a 32-year-old male from Angul, with rectal symptoms of loose motions, incontinence, and mucous in stool for the last 2-3 months. There was circumferential anorectal growth diagnosed as Mucinous Adenocarcinoma. After a thorough discussion of his condition, the patient was treated with robotic APR to give better safety & negative margins to prevent a permanent stoma (an external bag to collect stool in the belly area) which also saves the patient from social stigma at the same time enhance social wellbeing.

Commenting on the successful surgery, Dr. Salil Kumar Parida, Senior Consultant – Surgical GI & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centre, said, “When we came across this unique case of colorectal cancer, we planned to go through robotic APR given the diabetic condition of the patient. At Apollo, we are committed to providing counselling and take an informed decision basis the patient’s comfort and the risks involved in the treatments. The da Vinci robotic surgery provided an upper hand in taking calculated moves during surgery to have better results. The surgery went on for three hours and the patient is recovering well post-operation.”

Commenting on the advanced robotic surgery for colorectal cancer, Dr. Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Senior Consultant -Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Cancer Centres, said “One of the most common forms of gastrointestinal malignancies across the world is colorectal cancer (CRC). The identification forms a major challenge for colorectal cancer. With an experience of close to 25 years, we can assure you that screening tests help find colorectal cancer at an early stage when treatment works best. This case posed multiple challenges to the successful execution of the plan. The robot-assisted surgery resulted in faster recovery and quicker turnaround time of the operation process due to less blood loss. The growing acceptance of technologically advanced treatments in oncology will help patients short recovery time and assist doctors in performing complex to delicate procedures seamlessly keeping in mind the needs of our patients.”

“At Apollo, we are always committed towards upgrading technology and today is a great day for us. This upgradation improves clinical outcomes with reduction in length of stay in hospital which will be great benefit for people undergoing surgery at the hospital. We are committed to serve our patients with highest level of expertise be it technology or talent at all times” said Dr. Alok Srivastava, COO & Director Medical Services.

The Live robotic colorectal surgery was attended virtually by over 200 doctors from across the country, ranging from oncologists to colorectal surgeons.