apna.co and AICTE concluded Silicon Valley Immersion Program, granting winners a trip to Silicon Valley

National: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at bridging the gap between Indian talent and global opportunities, apna.co – India’s leading jobs and professional networking platform, in partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), announced the successful conclusion of the Silicon Valley Immersion Program (SVIP). This innovative program, an intellectual property created by apna.co, is designed to connect Indian youth with global tech giants and equip them with the skills needed to seize international opportunities, foster creativity, and enhance problem-solving abilities for a future-ready India.

SVIP, a national competition aimed at nurturing creativity and problem-solving skills, has culminated with Teena Chhatria, Aradhya Pitlawar, Kabir Arora, and Chaitanya Sai Krishna as its distinguished winners. These talented individuals, hailing from institutions such as XLRI Jamshedpur, WCE Sangli, and PEC Chandigarh, have earned a fully funded trip to Silicon Valley in the US. This extraordinary opportunity includes exclusive interactions with leaders from global tech giants like Google, Apple and Meta. The winners will gain insights into how these companies have emerged as world-leading tech conglomerates.

The program, which ran for 4 months, received an overwhelming 25,000 registrations from 6,000 colleges across India, with notable 40% female participation, highlighting the program’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Any Indian aged 18 and above with at least a graduation degree (or actively pursuing one) was eligible for the program.The competition narrowed to a total of 20 national finalists competing in teams of two after a rigorous selection process. The first round included an online MCQ assessment covering logical reasoning, data interpretation, and critical thinking. The next round was a case study challenge in Marketing, Generative AI, Retail and Commerce and Software Engineering. The third and final round, the offline Grand Finale known as Startup Garage, brought participants face-to-face with a distinguished jury, including Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of apna.co (and former Product and Strategy head at Apple), the AICTE Chairman, senior tech professional from Google, and other industry leaders. This decisive round determined the winning four participants.

The grand finale concluded at the AICTE HQ in New Delhi, determining the top two teams who won cash prizes worth 4 lakhs and a fully funded trip to Silicon Valley, USA.

Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE added, “The Silicon Valley Immersion Program aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of technical education in India. This initiative, developed in collaboration with apna.co, exposes our students to cutting-edge practices and the innovative mindset of Silicon Valley. We aim to prepare them not just as job seekers, but as potential job creators and global innovators. Through such programs, we’re taking steps to make our students industry-ready and globally competitive.”

Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder of apna.co, expressed his excitement about the program, “The Silicon Valley Immersion Program is a shining example of apna’s dedication to connecting dreamers with opportunities. By forging a bridge between Indian talent and Silicon Valley, we are giving young Indians the chance to learn from the best and bring their dreams to life. This is just the first step, with many more to come, in our mission to make India a global powerhouse in technology and innovation. At apna, we believe in opening doors for those who dare to dream, and this program is a chance for students to meet industry leaders and gain insights that will prepare them to lead and inspire on a global stage. Together, we are building a brighter future for India and its talented youth.”

The Silicon Valley Immersion Program enables Indian youth to connect with global technology leaders, encouraging them to be globally ready and dream big, emphasizing the importance of creativity and problem-solving in achieving life’s opportunities..