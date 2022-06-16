APIH University Bhubaneswar Holds Workshop on Swift Implementation of National Education Policy 2020

Bhubaneswar : AIPH University Bhubaneswar, eastern India’s first and only public health university, organized a workshop with its faculty members for swift implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university becomes first educational institution in the region to announce the adoption of NEP benefiting the students.

On Thursday, the university organised a special workshop where the Vice Chancellor Padma Shri Prof Dr AP Dash chaired and took stock on the progress of the policy implementation. The workshop, which focused on the process and benefits of NEP was attended by the Registrar Dr Saraswat Mishra and Dean and Faculty members of various schools.

“This is a step forward in the adoption of NEP at AIPH University as a part of our commitment to offer quality education and a learning environment for the students and researchers” remarked Prof. AP Dash on the occasion.

The NEP 2020, which was recently formulated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is based on the pillars of Access, Equity, Quality and Accountability. It envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit options with appropriate certification.

NEP 2020 is tipped to help Higher Education institutions of India shape future professionals and innovators with dynamic approach to education, learning and skill development.