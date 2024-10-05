API and Glenmark Launch ‘National BP Screening Day’ as Part of ‘Take Charge @ 18’ Campaign

Mumbai, October 03, 2024: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, and a leader in cardiovascular disease management, today launched the “Take Charge @18” movement at the Gateway of India. This Hypertension Awareness initiative emphasizes the critical importance of early blood pressure monitoring beginning at age 18.

The Association of Physicians of India(API) has designated the 18th of every month as “Take charge at 18 – BP Screening Day” encouraging all adults to prioritize regular blood pressure checks to protect heart health. This collaboration represents a significant effort by Glenmark and API to enhance hypertension awareness and diagnosis.

The movement was inaugurated with a dynamic two-hour 3D video projection at the Gateway of India, effectively illustrating the critical importance of early blood pressure monitoring. This innovative display served as a powerful visual call to action, reinforcing the campaign’s commitment to raising awareness and educating people about hypertension. This impactful event was live-streamed, reaching over 1,00,000 healthcare professionals across various platforms. Glenmark aims to educate 10 crore Indians about hypertension through this initiative.

This Campaign addresses a crucial gap in awareness regarding the appropriate age to begin blood pressure monitoring. Many young adults are currently at risk of developing hypertension and its life-threatening complications, including heart attacks, which have surged among Indian youth.

Glenmark’s comprehensive approach includes connecting approximately 1,00,000 healthcare professionals to emphasize the importance of early blood pressure screening among youth. The campaign has achieved notable milestones, including:

50 Youth Awareness Programs: Targeting college students to stress the importance of early blood pressure monitoring.

Targeting college students to stress the importance of early blood pressure monitoring. Digital Outreach : Engaging over 10 million individuals through com, social media, and influencer collaborations.

: Engaging over 10 million individuals through com, social media, and influencer collaborations. 900+ Hypertension Awareness Rallies: Conducted nationwide in alignment with World Hypertension Month and World Heart Month.

Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Alok Malik, President and Business Head – India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “We at Glenmark are firmly committed to creating awareness and making a meaningful impact in the fight against hypertension in India. As cases of hypertension continue to rise at an alarming rate—especially amongst the youth—it has become a matter of necessity for us to step in with measures of prevention right at the beginning. In collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India (API), this campaign aims to leverage the expertise and reach of healthcare professionals to educate the masses on proper blood pressure management. By working together, we are equipping people with the knowledge and tools they need to handle their blood pressure effectively. If such habits are formed early, they can greatly assist in preventing future health issues and enhancing quality of life. Additionally, through our large-scale public educational outreach, both online and through on-ground events, we are ensuring that awareness about hypertension remains central to everyone’s health practices.”

This initiative is supported by recent data from an ICMR study, which indicates a hypertension prevalence of 35.5% among Indians aged 20 and older, with urban areas showing rates as high as 40.7%. One of India’s national health goals is to reduce the prevalence of high blood pressure by 25% by 2025. Glenmark’s campaign plays a pivotal role in achieving this target by fostering widespread awareness and proactive health management.