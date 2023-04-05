“Apananka Mitra, Apananka Sathire”- Consumer Awareness Month Launched By TPCODL

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Utkal Divas, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited launched a mega consumer awareness programme, Apananka Mitra, Apananka Sathire, to make consumers aware of various consumer-friendly initiatives and facilities introduced by the company to change the power distribution landscape in its licensed area of operation. The consumer awareness programme will carried out through the month of April 2023.



The initiative was inaugurated by Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL, in presence of 20 senior citizens and members of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of various leading housing societies in and around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. During the event, the RWA members were also walked through the Discom’s Centralised Power System Control System, Call Centre and Customer Care Centre for a first-hand experience of how the Company has used technology to better its customer service and enhance overall customer experience.



During the consumer awareness month, TPCODL plans to use various media platforms, both digital and traditional, and BTL activities to inform consumers about the facilities offered by the company for customer convenience including centralised call centre, toll-free number for all sorts of queries and billing issues, Bill on WhatsApp, Mitra App as a one-stop solution for all consumer needs, online bill payment, Bidyut Seva Kendras for benefit of rural consumers et al.



The RWA members present on the occasion praised the efforts of TPCODL and agreed that customers will be highly benefitted once they learn about the customer-friendly facilities. Erstwhile OERC member Mr. Krushna Chandra Badu, IAS (Retd.), who also attended the event as a RWA member said, “Customer service landscape in Odisha power distribution sector has changed dramatically in the recent past. TPCODL has started using technology to provide improved service. With centralised call centre, online bill payment and complaint services in place, customers now can resolve their power supply related



problems while sitting in the comfort of their home.” He further emphasized that all consumer-friendly works done by TPCODL should widely percolate up to the last consumer for real value creation.



Speaking on occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam said, “We believe in providing the best service to our consumers. Along with reliable power supply, customer convenience and better customer experience is our priority. We have introduced a large number of initiatives in this direction. Customers must know about these facilities and take complete benefit of the same.”



