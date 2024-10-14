Anusandhan National Research Foundation Launches PMECRG and MAHA-EV to Boost Research and EV Advancements

The newly operationalised Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) today announced the launch of first two of its initiatives– the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PMECRG) and the Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas -Electric Vehicle (MAHA- EV) Mission.

While the PMECRG invites early career researchers to join the country’s transformative journey and contribute to the advancement of India’s scientific excellence and innovation, the MAHA- EV Mission is designed to build a robust research and development ecosystem for Electric Vehicle (EV) components particularly Battery Cells, Power Electronics, Machines, and Drives (PEMD) and Charging Infrastructure.

“As ANRF kickstarts its activities with the launch of two crucial initiative, both of them can play a transformative role in bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application, one of the key goals of ANRF. While PMECRG can boost the creativity, innovation, and excellence of early career researchers and accelerate India’s research-driven aspirations, the MAHA- EV Mission will support industry-aligned translational research in Electric Vehicles, an area of national priority,” said ANRF CEO, Professor Abhay Karandikar.

The operationalisation of the ANRF was initiated with the First Meeting of the Governing Board (GB) on September 10, 2024, which was chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister as the President of the Governing Board (GB).

The meeting discussed strategic interventions of ANRF which include global positioning of India in key sectors, aligning R&D with national priorities, promoting inclusive growth, capacity building, driving scientific advances and innovation ecosystem, as well as bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications through industry-aligned translational research. The PMECRG and the MAHA-EV are the two first initiatives announced aligned with the discussions.

Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PMECRG)

The Grant is designed with a flexible budget and incorporates progressive initiatives to facilitate ease of research. It will foster high quality innovative research, enable researchers to expand knowledge boundaries, drive technological progress and contribute to positioning India as Global leader in S&T.

PMECRG reflects ANRF’s commitment to nurturing young researchers and by investing in early career researchers, it will help seed, grow, and foster a robust culture of research and innovation across India.

ANRF recognizes the pivotal role that early career researchers play in positioning India as a global leader in science and technology. By empowering these researchers, ANRF is committed to creating a vibrant research ecosystem that supports excellence and fosters groundbreaking discoveries.

Mission Electric Vehicle (EV) under Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA) Scheme

The MAHA-EV mission focuses on the development of key EV technologies to reduce dependency on imports, promote domestic innovation, and position India as a global leader in the EV sector.

The MAHA- EV Mission is part of ANRF’s Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA) program designed to catalyze multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary, and multi-investigator collaboration to tackle critical scientific challenges. It aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision and aims to accelerate technological advancement in key sectors that have a high impact on the nation’s future growth to create a global standing in the area.

Concentrating on three critical technology verticals– Tropical EV Batteries and Battery Cells, Power Electronics, Machines, and Drives (PEMD) and Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, the mission will enhance domestic capabilities in the design and development of essential EV components.

It will strengthen competitiveness and position India as a hub for EV component development, driving global competitiveness and innovation. By accelerating the shift towards electric mobility, it will contribute to a greener and sustainable future.

The MAHA- EV Mission underscores ANRF’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and development that aligns with the nation’s priority areas and emerging technological frontiers.

By spearheading the EV-Mission, ANRF aims to build a vibrant R&D ecosystem that promotes innovation and collaboration across academic, research, and industrial sectors. This mission is expected to accelerate India’s progress towards a sustainable and technologically advanced future, contributing significantly to the government’s goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the foundation is set to implement numerous programs to bolster the country’s research ecosystem and accelerate scientific and technological advancements and the first two will serve as the initial steps for transformation of India’s R&D ecosystem.