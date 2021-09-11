Anurag Thakur addresses JNU event on Swami Vivekananda’s historical speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago

New Delhi : Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur today virtually addressed an event at JNU on Swami Vivekananda’s historical speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, 128 years ago.

The Minister said “I am honoured to be invited to address you today as we mark the 128th year of Swami Vivekanand Ji’s historic speech at the World Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893.His speech shook the world. Even today it is amongst the most powerful and memorable speeches of all time. His incisive and piercing address made an irresistible and unforgettable appeal.”

The Minister further said that ”We are a nation proud of our heritage and looking to the future. We are a nation that values new ideas and focuses on innovation for building New India. We are a nation that believes both in the healing power of Spirituality as well as the transforming power of Software to make the world a better place!”

He added that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision and mantra of – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas embodies and encapsulates the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda Ji.”

Shri Thakur said “It paved way for establishing dialogues between the east and the west on spiritual grounds for the first time. Through his speech, he gave the World an introduction of our ancient civilisational and cultural identity. His words awakened and inspired many to assert our national identity. I remind you, it was the time of British Raj. The colonial powers had not just plundered our land…but they had also attempted to Dilute our rich ancient past, Divide our people and Distort our historical legacy and Bharat’s place in the world.Swami Vivekanand was a Spiritual Giant. He was a Globally respected thinker. An Icon who’s Ideas continue to shape our Ideals even today.India is a youthful nation of 135 crore Indians, rising and ready to lead the world.”