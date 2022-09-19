Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs to felicitate the players of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar, tomorrow

New Delhi :Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of I&B and Sports & Youth Affairs will felicitate/honour the players of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar at Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function of the University on September 20.

The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will felicitate/honour the players who brought laurels to the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar in various sports disciplines at the International, Khelo India and All India Inter-University levels during its 52nd Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function on September 20, 2022 with cash awards for outstanding athletes & trophies to overall best performing Colleges.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest and Shri Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Cabinet Minister Department of Sports & Youth Services, Punjab will give presidential remarks. Besides this, Vice- Chancellor Prof. Jaspal Singh Sandhu will address the players and guests on this occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev University has made phenomenal progress in the field of sports and won India’s prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for a record period of 23 times. It has produced 35 Arjuna Awardees, 6 Padma Shri Awardees and 2 Dronacharya Awardees. Each year, Department of Physical Education (Allied Teaching) organizes more than 90 Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College (Men and Women) Championships and sends more than 70 University teams (Men and Women) for participation in All India Inter-University Championships. Sports Authority of India has set up Khelo India Centres in Sports disciplines Hockey and Handball and Khelo India Academies in Sports disciplines Fencing and Archery in the University Campus.

Every year, the University organizes Annual Sports Prize Distribution Function, in which about 250 sportspersons (International / Khelo India / Inter-University levels) are awarded with cash prizes worth about Rs. 2.00 crore.