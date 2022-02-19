Anti-pro JSW supporters staged faceoff, during HC team visits to Dhinkia

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: After a few weeks break violence again erupted in JSW proposed project site Dhinkia village on Saturday, Report said that a five members Odisha High court team was visited Dhinkia village on Saturday and interacted with villagers at Phulakhai temple inside trouble-torn Dhinkia village, The visiting HC team had come to collect ground realties with regards Dhinkia violence occurred between police and villager on January 14.

The report said that while HC team was interacting with villagers a local social activist Manas Kar inclined to talk with visiting HC team which was vehemently opposed by attending villagers. Later anti JSW leader Pradeep Satapathy reached at the spot and objected Manas Kar’s presence at the meeting as a consequence conformation occurred between Kar’s supporters and anti-JSW opponents. The report said that the meeting was abruptly closed due to tension prevailed at the spot, the pro project people were attacked Satapathy and his supporters., later Paradeep ASP Nimain Sethy, Eurasia Tahasildar, and police forces reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Moreover report said that the visiting HC team was noted the incident and revealed to intimate the incident to HC in their reports. [Ends]