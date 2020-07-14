Another MLA in Odisha tests positive for COVID19

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLA from Balasore district reportedly tests positive for COVID19; legislator informs that his swab was collected & the report has come out positive today.

‎Remuna legislator Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida was under home quarantine after coming in contact with Niligiri MLA, who had earlier tested positive for the virus. Parida is the third legislator from the state to have contracted the virus. Earlier, two MLAs from Nilagiri in Balasore and Salepur in Cuttack have tested positive for the virus.

