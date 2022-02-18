Another International Achievement for KIIT; Times Higher Education Young University Ranking 2022

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has been ranked 251-300 among all public and private universities in the country in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. The best universities under the age of 50 years have been announced in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first-ever young university in Odisha to achieve 251-300 rank.

KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter Young University Rankings 2022 of THE. The performance of KIIT, a young university of only 18 years, in this prestigious ranking is impressive.

The Young University Ranking puts the spotlight on the best Universities under 50 years old and utilizes 5 broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International Outlook, and Industrial Output.

Earlier, it had achieved an impressive position in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Staff, students, management and well-wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top-level Universities in the world.

Drawing on the same comprehensive performance indicators as the globally-recognized THE World University Rankings, the THE Young University Rankings celebrate the achievements of young institutions that have made a big impact on the world stage in years rather than centuries and are best placed to challenge the established elites.