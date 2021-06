Another 8836 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 8836 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 08.06.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 756641

1095 from Khordha

956 from Cuttack

590 from Sundargarh

499 from Jajapur

490 from Anugul

462 from Bhadrak

453 from Mayurbhanj

405 from Puri

384 from Kendrapara

310 from Boudh

310 from Kalahandi

276 from Bargarh

273 from Nayagarh

242 from Jagatsinghpur

206 from Koraput

197 from Nabarangpur

196 from Keonjhar

140 from Sonepur

126 from Sambalpur

118 from Bolangir

108 from Jharsuguda

105 from Ganjam

104 from Malkangiri

101 from Baleswar

90 from Dhenkanal

86 from Gajapati

86 from Kandhamal

85 from Rayagada

64 from Deogarh

52 from Nuapada

227 from State Pool