Bhubaneswar: Another 76 Covid19 patients recover in Odisha. Total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1126.

Detail district-wise cases & recoveries

17 are from Kendrapara

16 from Ganjam

11 from Nayagarh

11 from Kalahandi

5 from Jajpur

3 each from Balasore and Mayurbhanj

2 each from Angul & Jagatsinghpur

1 each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Related

comments