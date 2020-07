Bhubaneswar: Another 687 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 18060

307-Ganjam

59-Jagatsinghpur

52-Bhadrak

35-Nayagarh

30-Jharsuguda

25-Jajpur

24-Cuttack

23-Gajapati

18Malkangiri

17Koraput

16Kandhamal

14Keonjhar

12Bargarh

11-Balasore,Kendrapara,Sambalpur

10Rayagada

5Angul

3Nabarangpur

2Kalahandi

1-Bolangir,Sundergarh

