Another 6527 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 6527 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 02.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 397575.

961 from Khordha

682 from Sundargarh

680 from Kalahandi

449 from Jharsuguda

394 from Puri

380 from Cuttack

342 from Nuapada

312 from Bargarh

264 from Sambalpur

246 from Nabarangpur

231 from Bolangir

194 from Keonjhar

150 from Ganjam

133 from Jajapur

122 from Mayurbhanj

98 from Rayagada

88 from Nayagarh

85 from Bhadrak

79 from Baleswar

76 from Gajapati

71 from Jagatsinghpur

49 from Anugul

47 from Deogarh

47 from Kendrapara

42 from Koraput

35 from Kandhamal

29 from Boudh

22 from Malkangiri

16 from Dhenkanal

10 from Sonepur

193 from State Pool