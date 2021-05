Another 6164 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 6164 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 04.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 410227

893 from Khordha

781 from Sundargarh

557 from Jharsuguda

448 from Nuapada

342 from Cuttack

320 from Kalahandi

298 from Bargarh

279 from Sambalpur

229 from Nabarangpur

216 from Ganjam

189 from Jajapur

180 from Mayurbhanj

143 from Puri

107 from Anugul

101 from Baleswar

98 from Bolangir

92 from Koraput

89 from Keonjhar

87 from Jagatsinghpur

86 from Bhadrak

85 from Nayagarh

78 from Gajapati

70 from Rayagada

62 from Sonepur

42 from Deogarh

38 from Kendrapara

37 from Kandhamal

16 from Malkangiri

14 from Boudh

8 from Dhenkanal

179 from State Pool