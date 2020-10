Another 4,066 Covid19 patients recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubanneswar: Another 4,066 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 1,98,194.

648 from Khordha

521 from Cuttack

225 from Anugul

181 from Jajapur

167 from Sundargarh

152 from Jagatsinghpur

152 from Nuapada

141 from Bargarh

135 from Nabarangpur

128 from Sambalpur

127 from Bhadrak

119 from Baleswar

114 from Mayurbhanj

108 from Kandhamal

106 from Kendrapara

105 from Puri

91 from Jharsuguda

81 from Bolangir

65 from Keonjhar

65 from Malkangiri

61 from Rayagada

61 from Sonepur

60 from Ganjam

60 from Kalahandi

60 from Koraput

59 from Boudh

57 from Dhenkanal

41 from Nayagarh

14 from Deogarh

13 from Gajapati

149 from State Pool

