Another 4,052 COVID19 patients recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,052 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 1,57,265.

716 from Khordha

378 from Cuttack

182 from Sundargarh

181 from Puri

164 from Jagatsinghpur

152 from Jajapur

150 from Jharsuguda

146 from Rayagada

138 from Mayurbhanj

129 from Kendrapara

128 from Sambalpur

126 from Sonepur

122 from Anugul

121 from Nuapada

111 from Baleswar

101 from Nabarangpur

97 from Bargarh

91 from Koraput

83 from Keonjhar

79 from Kalahandi

72 from Kandhamal

71 from Dhenkanal

65 from Bhadrak

55 from Ganjam

45 from Nayagarh

44 from Bolangir

36 from Malkangiri

20 from Deogarh

17 from Boudh

15 from Gajapati

217 from State Pool

