Sambalpur: Another 4 gates of Hirakud dam opened; at present, flood water is being released through 40 gates.

According to reports, 28 sluice gates have been opened on the left side while 12 are opened on the right side of the dam.

Around 7,70,397 cusec water is entering the reservoir while 4,52,744 cusec water is being released through the gates.

– Current inflow: 6,91,950 cusec

– Outflow: 6,10,003 cusec