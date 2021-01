Bhubaneswar: Another 269 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 3,27,803.

41 from Cuttack

31 from Anugul

26 from Sambalpur

21 from Nuapada

19 from Sundargarh

15 from Baleswar

15 from Jajapur

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Bargarh

14 from Jharsuguda

14 from Khordha

3 from Bolangir

10 from Kendrapara

5 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Ganjam

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Sonepur

1 from Malkangiri

6 from State Pool

