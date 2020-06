Another 243 COVID19 patients have recovered today in Odisha; total recoveries to 5,189

Bhubaneswar: Another 243 COVID19 patients have recovered today in Odisha and are being discharged. The total recovered cases now stand at 5189

Odisha achieves an all time high recovery of 243 Covid patients in a day.

59 from Gajapati

41 from Ganjam

38 from Khurdha

17 from Kandhamal

15 from Jharsuguda

10 from Sundergarh

8 each from Bhadrak, Jajpur & Kendrapara

7 from Koraput

6 each from Baragarh & Mayurbhanj

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 each from Cuttack, Malkangiri & Nabarangpur

2 from Balasore

1 from Kalahandi

Related

comments